Afcon 2019: Egypt winger Amr Warda reinstated into Pharaohs squad

The Atromitos Athens wideman has been recalled to the Pharaohs squad barely 48 hours after he was shown the door by the Egypt Football Association

winger Amr Warda has been allowed to return to 's (Afcon) squad.

Warda was expelled from Javier Aguirre’s group on Wednesday owing to ‘disciplinary reasons’ after allegations of sexual harassment by several women surfaced on social media.

He issued an apology hours after his expulsion but wasn’t part of the side that triumphed 2-0 against DR Congo on Wednesday.

Amr Warda issues an apology over the recent events that led to his departure from Egypt’s #AFCON2019 squad. pic.twitter.com/FtiLTVelAt — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) June 27, 2019

On Friday, the Egypt Football Association (EFA) Vice-President confirmed Warda's return on his Facebook page.

Warda received support from his teammates after the initial ruling, with captain Ahmed Elmohamady, Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan notably backing their colleague.

He will now be available for selection when Aguirre’s troops face off with on June 30 in their final group game, as well as for the remainder of the competition.