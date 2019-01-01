Afcon 2019: Egypt v South Africa: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

The Pharaohs are the favourites to advance to the quarter-finals, but they will have to overcome a Bafana side who are keen to silence their critics

will battle with in the 2019 (Afcon) Round of 16 match at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

The Pharaoh have made their intentions very clear by dominating a group with victories over , Zimbabwe and DR Congo.

Javier Aguirre is under pressure to deliver a record-extending Afcon title with the North Africans.

The Mexican coach will face South Africa who scraped into the knockout phase as one of the four best third-placed teams having finished third in Group D.

Bafana Bafana struggled during their group stage campaign as they registered defeats against and Ivory Coat, but a narrow win over Namibia was enough to take them to the next round.

Coach Stuart Baxter is looking to produce an improved performance with his side having been slammed for their lacklustre displays in the group stage.

Game v South Africa Date Saturday, July 6 Time 21:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 SABC 3

Squads & Team News

Egypt's influential forward Mohamed Salah missed training with a cold on Thursday, but he is expected to be fit to face South Africa.

The FC star and Egypt teammate Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan have established themselves as the Pharaohs' key players, having scored three goals between them in the tournament.

Aguirre will look to the two attackers, who have the ability to inspire Egypt to victory over an unpredictable South Africa side.

Probable Egypt line-up: El Shenawy, Elmohamady, Hegazy, Alaa, Ashraf, Elneny, Hamed, Salah, Elsaid, Trezeguet, Mohsen.

South Africa will have to do without their key attacker Themba Zwane, who will miss the clash against the tournament hosts due to suspension, having picked up two yellow cards in the group stage.

Baxter had indicted he will replace the player with either Lebohang Maboe or Thembinkosi Lorch in the starting line-up.

However, the British trainer will once again look to and Hove Albion forward Percy Tau, who is yet to score in the tournament, but grabbed an assist against Namibia.

Probable South Africa line-up: Williams, Mkhize, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Zungu, Mokotjo, Serero, Maboe, Tau, Mothiba.

Match Preview

In Head-to-Head stats, Egypt and South Africa have locked horns 11 times.

Bafana have recorded six victories compared to the Pharaohs' four victories, while one match ended in a draw.

The last time the two teams met in an Afcon tournament, Egypt won 2-0 to clinch the 1998 title in the final.

However, South Africa are undefeated in their last three matches against Egypt.