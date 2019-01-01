Afcon 2019: Cameroon coach Seedorf ‘satisfied’ with Ghana stalemate

The defending champions were forced to share the points with the Black Stars at the Ismailia Stadium

coach Clarence Seedorf is satisfied with the Indomitable Lions’ performance in their 0-0 draw with at the on Saturday.

The stalemate ensured that the reigning champions extend their unbeaten run to eight games in the continental tournament, becoming their longest run since February 2000.

With the draw, Cameroon maintained their lead in Group F with four points and only need to avoid defeat in their last group game to seal their place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Although he acknowledged the dull draw was not great from a fans' perspective, the legend was pleased with the display from both sides.

“It may not have been good for the fans, but speaking as a coach, knowing what I have seen, I have seen two very organised teams who created enough to win,” Seedorf said after the game.

“We never start a match to draw, we start to win. There are ways and ways to win a match. I am satisfied with a point.”

Cameroon will hope to return to winning ways when they face Benin in their last group game at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday.