Afcon 2019: Blow for Algeria as injury rules Youcef Atal out of tournament

The 23-year-old suffered an injury during Thursday's quarter-final clash against Ivory Coast

Youcef Atal will not be available for 's remaining games at the 2019 in .

He will miss the semi-final clash against at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Atal was injured in the 30th minute of the quarter-final game against and further medical examinations have confirmed it to be fractured collarbone.

He was replaced by Mehdi Zeffane as the Desert Foxes advanced to the semis via a penalty shoot-out.

Atal has been one of the key players in Djamel Belmadi's side and a constant menace down the right flank with his strong runs, which posed a threat to opposition's defence.

Article continues below

The Nice defender played four games in and has an assist to his credit.

"It's not easy to stop this Afcon at this level but I have full confidence in this group, we will still fight until the last moment," Atal tweeted.

Salam , merci pour tt vos messages . Hamdoullah c’est le mektoub , c’est pas facile d’arrêter cette CAN à ce niveau là mais j’ai totalement confiance a ce groupe on va encore se battre jusqu’au dernier moment . Inchallah on va rendre tt le peuple algérien fier ♥️🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/sbkK8zsaRP — Youcef Attal (@YoucefAttal) July 12, 2019

Sunday's encounter will be the ninth time Algeria will play against the Super Eagles in the continental competition. The record is evenly balanced with three wins each and two draws.