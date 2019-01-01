Afcon 2019: Tunisia will do their talking on the pitch against Mali - Badri

Even though the Carthage Eagles forward doesn't want to talk too much, he has stated that he expects to beat Mali

forward Anice Badri has warned his teammates to brace themselves for a difficult test in their second group game, against Mali at the 2019 (Afcon) on Friday.

The Carthage Eagles were disappointing in a 1-1 draw against Angola in their group opener and would be gunning for a better result against the Eagles. Mali thrashed Madagascar 4-1 in their first game of the tournament.

Badri, a 79th-minute substitute in the game against the Palancas Negras has stated he expects a win over Mali.

"No need to talk too much. It's on the pitch that you have to show it," Badri told the Tunisia Football Federation website

"A big match against Mali and at the end a victory."

“It's going to be a match tougher than the one with Angola. And also because of the timing of the game. Everybody is ready."

Tunisia and Mali’s only have one previous Afcon encounter and it was in the 1994 edition in which the North Africans were defeated 2-0 in the group stage.