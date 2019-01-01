Afcon 2019: Shehu Abdullahi may miss rest of Nigeria campaign with hamstring injury
Shehu Abdullahi could miss the remainder of Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations outing with a hamstring injury.
The Bursaspor defender was stretchered out in the first half, and was replaced by Chidozie Awaziem in the Super Eagles 1-0 triumph over Burundi.
Abdullahi had shrugged off an injury-plagued season with his Turkish topflight outfit to make Gernot Rohr’s squad to the biennial African football showpiece.
41' Awaziem replaces injured Shehu. Nigeria 0-0 Burundi #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #TotalAfcon2019— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 22, 2019
Although Nigeria medics did not place a timeframe on his full recovery, media officer Toyin Ibitoye told Goal that the right-back would be sidelined for Wednesday’s showdown with Guinea in Alexandria.
“Shehu is fine but may need just a few days to be back to 100%.”
While Rohr remained vague as to the extent of the injury, Goal understands the problem is not a severe one, but Nigeria will not risk exacerbating the injury with other options available for selection.
Therefore, the Super Eagles No.12 may not feature again for the three-time African kings in Egypt.
Since his international debut, Abdullahi who gave a positive injury update on Twitter has enjoyed a superb outing for the country – playing in the 2018 Fifa World Cup and boasting of 27 caps.
Thanks for the love Nigerians, I appreciate your amazing messages. I will be back soon! The most important thing, keep supporting us, we shall make you proud at the end and conquer Africa.— Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) June 23, 2019
I Love You All.#SoarSuperEagles #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/An3sVzCTDW
The injury setback will come to the Olympic bronze medalist, who has vowed to help Nigeria grab a fourth African title.
In his absence, the 2013 African champions will need to find someone to stop the attacking forays of opposing strikers.
Group B leaders, Nigeria face the National Elephants with victory handing them an early place in the Round of 16.