Afcon 2013 hero Sunday Mba targets return to football after two-year absence

The 30-year-old has not given up hope of playing football at the top level again after his long absence

international Sunday Mba has revealed his desire to return to football after two years of inactivity.

The midfielder shone at the 2013 , where he scored two goals, including his match-winner against Burkina Faso, which helped the Super Eagles clinch the trophy for the third time in their history.

The 30-year-old last played for Yeni Malatyaspor in 2017 and has been without a club since he was released by the Turkish club.

Mba, who spoke on how he has been keeping himself fit, believes he still has a lot to offer as he targets a comeback to club football.

"As a free agent, things are not really that easy, but you can only be hopeful," Mba told BBC Sport.

"My desire is to get back into club football and I am working hard to start playing again. Football is everything I have and I cannot just give up. I believe there's something out there for me.

"First you'd need the luck to find someone that believes in you and ready to give you a chance. I've continued to stay in shape, train daily and be physically ready for any opportunity.

"I still have something to give and will continue to stay mentally and physically ready."

Mba played for Enugu and Warri in the Nigerian top-flight before leaving for French side Bastia in 2014.

The midfielder then moved to to team up with Yeni Malatyaspor before he was released on September 2017.