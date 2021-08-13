Thomas Dennerby named as India women's national team head coach - All you need to know about the Swedish coach

The women's team national camp is set to be held in Jharkhand as they prepare for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022...

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee has decided to appraise India U-17 national women's team coach. Thomas Dennerby, as the women's senior national team head coach.

The Swede is a UEFA Pro Diploma holder and has guided the Swedish women's national team to a third-place finish in the 2011 World Cup in the past. Also under his tutelage, the Sweden eves side reached the quarter-finals at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The 62-year-old has also worked as the head coach of the Nigerian women's national team and led the Super Falcons to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. He also helped the Nigerian women's side win the AWCON Award 2018, and was awarded the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria.

What was said?

"I am grateful to the All India Football Federation for finding me suitable for the job. It’s an honour to be taking over as the head coach of the Indian senior women’s national team," Dennerby commented on his new role.

"I have been in India and am aware of the huge potential. It is a big challenge to get the girls ready for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Life is all about challenges, and I relish it."

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das stated, "With his vast experience, Thomas will bring in immense value addition to the women’s team. He is acquainted with India and we look forward together for him to improve our team technically, and competitively."

What will be Thomas Dennerby's tenure as India women's national team head coach?

With the U-17 Women's World Cup that was initially supposed to be held in India in November 2020, subsequently postponed by FIFA to February and March in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is now set to be staged in the country from October 11 to October 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, also to be held in India, will start on January 20, 2022, and will finish on February 6, 2022.

Dennerby will return to take charge of the India U-17 women's national team following the conclusion of India's Asian Cup campaign. Till then his assistant at the U-17 side, Alex Ambrose, will take over the proceedings.

Which players are named by Dennerby in the 30-member probable national squad?

Upon taking charge of the senior women's team, Dennerby has named 30 probables who are set to join the women's national team camp at Jharkhand from August 16, 2021.

AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year 2020-21, Bala Devi, will not be among the 30 players as her medical condition is yet to be assessed. Other than the Rangers Women's FC forward, Dalima Chibber has an arrangement to leave the camp after 10 days in order to partake in the League football with Manitoba Bisons in Canada.

Dennerby has made it clear that no senior women's team player will be released to clubs that will be part of the forthcoming Indian Women's League (IWL) - tentatively between March and April 2022 in Bhubaneshwar - before the Women's Asian Cup, while the Senior national championships are expected to be held in November this year.

The 30-member probable squad:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, M Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Michel Castanha, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, W Linthoingambi Devi, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Anju Tamang, Asem Roja Devi

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Martina Thokchom, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Sumithra Kamaraj, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sanju, Manisha.

Forwards: Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sumati Kumari, Daya Devi, Pyari Xaxa.