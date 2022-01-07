AFC Women's Asian Cup: India fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

Soham Mukherjee
AIFF Media

Goal takes a look at when the Blue Tigresses will be in action at the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup

The AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to kick off on January 20, 2022 in India. The hosts will be in action on the very first day when they take on Iran, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the second time India are organising the tournament after the 1979 edition wherein they finished runners-up to Chinese Taipei. 

The Indian eves have been giving their all under Thomas Dennerby to prepare well for the tournament. In 2021, they travelled to six foreign countries to take on quality sides as part of their preparations for the marquee tournament. Their last exposure trip in November 2021, took them to South America where they faced Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela. Although they lost the three matches, they put up a valiant fight and Manisha Kalyan grabbed headlines for her strike against the Selecao.

After returning to the country they had based themselves in Kochi to continue with their training. They played a few more friendly matches there against local sides to remain in the best shape. Dennerby's troops will also play a friendly against Vietnam on January 13, before heading into the competitive fixtures.

Group A Table

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1

India (H)

00000000
2

China

00000000
3

Chinese Taipei

000

0

00

0

0
4

Iran

00000000

Malaysia India Womens Friendly 2017

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date

Time

Stadium

Fixture

January 20, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiChina PR vs Chinese Taipei
January 20, 20227:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, MumbaiIndia vs Iran
January 23, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiIran vs China PR
January 23, 20227:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, MumbaiChinese Taipei vs India
January 26, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiIndia vs China PR
January 26, 20227:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, MumbaiChinese Taipei vs Iran

India Squad

The Indian squad for the 2022 AFC Cup has not yet been announced.

How to watch the Women's Asian Cup 2022 in India?

CountryBroadcaster

Online Streaming

IndiaStar Sports Network

Hotstar

India National Team Results in 2021


In 2021, India have played 14 matches. Out of them they have won three and have lost 11.

Date

Competition

Fixture

Result

February 17

Turkish Women's Cup

Serbia vs India

2-0

February 19

Turkish Women's Cup

Russia vs India

8-0

February 23

Turkish Women's Cup

India vs Ukraine

2-3

April 5

Friendly

Uzbekistan vs India

1-0

April 8

Friendly

India vs Belarus

1-2

October 2

Friendly

UAE vs India

1-4

October 4

Friendly

India vs Tunisia

0-1

October 10

Friendly

Bahrain vs India

0-5

October 13

Friendly

India vs Chinese Taipei

1-0

October 20

Friendly

Hammarby IF vs India

3-2

October 23

Friendly

Djurgardens IF vs India

1-0

November 25

2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino

Brazil vs India

6-1

November 28

2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino

Chile vs India

0-3

December 1

2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino

Venezuela vs India

2-1