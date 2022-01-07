AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Australia fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

Soham Mukherjee
Getty

Goal takes a look at when the Matildas will be in action at the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 is set to kick off on January 20, 2022 in India. The 2022 tournament has been expanded to 12 teams, with three groups comprising of four teams each. The top two teams will directly qualify for the quarter-final stage, while the two best third-placed teams will also progress. 

While Japan are the defending champions, the Australian team are one of the favourites to win the tournament. They have been drawn in Group B and will fight against Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia in the round-robin stage. They won the competition once in 2006 and are three times runners-up.

The Matildas had a wonderful Olympic campaign in Tokyo where they finished fourth, their best-ever performance in the history of the tournament. Although they were placed in the supposed 'Group of Death' they navigated to the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams. In the quarterfinals, they beat Great Britain with Ellen White scoring a hat-trick. The semifinal against Sweden broke television viewing records in Australia with 2.32 million viewers tuning in. However, they went down narrowly by a goal, and also saw Sam Kerr's goal disallowed.

Following their sojourn in Japan, they have played quality sides like Brazil and world number one United States in their own backyard as part of their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Tony Gustavsson has got an ideal blend of youth and experience in his squad. He handed 13 international debuts in 2021 and at the same time saw a record number of players reaching the 100th cap milestone, including skipper Sam Kerr.

Group B Table

PositionTeamPWDLFAGDPts
1

Australia

00000000

2

Thailand

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Philippines

00000000

4

Indonesia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group B Fixtures and Results

DateTimeStadiumFixture
January 21, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiAustralia vs Indonesia
January 21, 20225:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiThailand vs Philippines
January 24, 20223:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiPhilippines vs Australia
January 24, 20225:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiIndonesia vs Thailand
January 27, 20227:30 pmMumbai Football Arena, MumbaiAustralia vs Thailand
January 27, 20227:30 pmDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiPhilippines vs Indonesia

Australia Squad

The Australian squad has not yet been announced.

How to watch Australia at the AFC Women's Asian Cup?

CountryBroadcaster

Online Streaming

IndiaStar Sports Network

Hotstar

Australia

Paramount Plus and Network 10

Paramount Plus

Australia National Team Results in 2021

Australia have played 16 matches in 2021. Out of them they have won three, drawn four, and have lost the rest.

Date

Competition

Fixture

Score

April 10

Friendly

Germany vs Australia

5-2

April 13

Friendly

Netherlands vs Australia

5-0

June 10

Friendly

Denmark vs Australia

3-2

June 15

Friendly

Sweden vs Australia

0-0

July 14

MS&AD Cup

Japan vs Australia

1-0

July 21

Olympics Group Stage

Australia vs New Zealand

2-1

July 24

Olympics Group Stage

Sweden vs Australia

4-2

July 27

Olympics Group Stage

United States vs Australia

0-0

July 30

Olympics Quarterfinals

Great Britain vs Australia

3-4

August 2

Olympics Semifinals

Australia vs Sweden

0-1

August 5

Olympics Bronze Medal playoff

Australia vs United States

3-4

September 21

Friendly

Ireland vs Australia

3-2

October 23

Friendly

Australia vs Brazil

3-1

October 26

Friendly

Australia vs Brazil

2-2

November 27

Friendly

Australia vs United States

0-3

November 30

Friendly

Australia vs United States

1-1