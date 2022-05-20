AFC U-23 Asian Cup: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous winners
The 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup will feature 16 teams and is slated to kick off on June 1 in Uzbekistan.
The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in January but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be the fifth edition of the tournament which was previously known as the AFC U-23 Championship.
The 16 teams have been drawn into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockouts.
Each team is allowed to register a maximum of 23 players, born on or after January 1, 1999.
South Korea are the defending champions, while Iraq, Japan, and Uzbekistan have won the tournament once each.
Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.
AFC U23 Group A Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Uzbekistan (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Iran
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Qatar
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Turkmenistan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
AFC U-23 Group A Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 1
Iran vs Qatar
June 1
Uzbekistan vs Turkmenistan
June 4
Turkmenistan vs Iran
June 4
Qatar vs Uzbekistan
June 7
Uzbekistan vs Iran
June 7
Qatar vs Turkmenistan
AFC U23 Group B Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Jordan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Iraq
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Kuwait
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
AFC U23 Group B Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 1
Australia vs Kuwait
June 1
Jordan vs Iraq
June 4
Iraq vs Australia
June 4
Kuwait vs Jordan
June 7
Australia vs Jordan
June 7
Iraq vs Kuwait
AFC U23 Group C Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
Thailand
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Vietnam
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Malaysia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
AFC U23 Group C Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 1
South Korea vs Malaysia
June 1
Thailand vs Vietnam
June 4
Vietnam vs South Korea
June 4
Malaysia vs Thailand
June 7
South Korea vs Thailand
June 7
Vietnam vs Malaysia
AFC U23 Group D Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
2
UAE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Japan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Tajikistan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
AFC U23 Group D Fixtures and Results
|Date
|Fixture
June 1
UAE vs Japan
June 1
Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan
June 4
Japan vs Saudi Arabia
June 4
Tajikistan vs UAE
June 7
Saudi Arabia vs UAE
June 7
Japan vs Tajikistan
2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Quarter-finals
|Date
|Fixture
June 11
Winner Group A vs Runner-Up Group B (QF1)
June 11
Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A (QF2)
June 12
Winner Group C vs Runner-Up Group D (QF3)
June 12
Winner Group D vs Runner-Up Group C (QF4)
2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Semi-finals
|Date
|Fixture
June 15
QF 1 vs QF 3 (SF1)
June 15
QF 2 vs QF 4 (SF2)
2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Final
|Date
|Fixture
June 19, 2022
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Top Scorer
Nicholas D'Agostino, Mohammed Nassif, Jaroensak Wonggorn, Zaid Al-Ameri, and Islom Kobilov were the topscorers of the 2020 edition. But who will bag the golden boot in this edition?
POSITION
PLAYER
COUNTRY
GOALS
1
2
2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup past winners
Year
Country
2013
Iraq
2016
Japan
2018
China
2020
South Korea