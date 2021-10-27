AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: How to watch India vs UAE - TV listings and Online streaming

The U-23 Indian national team face their United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterparts in Group E of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Fujairah Stadium in UAE, on Wednesday.

Both teams are coming into the tie on the back of contradicting results, as India defeated Oman 2-1 and UAE lost to Kyrgyzstan by the same margin.

Here's how to watch India U23 vs UAE U23 from India.

What time does the SAFF Championship 2021 game between India U23 and UAE 23 start?

Game India U23 vs UAE U23 Date Wednesday, October 27 Time 10 pm IST

How to watch India U23 vs UAE U23 on TV & live stream in India?

There is no TV channel broadcasting this match in India. However, fans stream the game online via the Indian FA's Facebook page.

India U23 vs UAE U23: Team news

The Indian boys, under Igor Stimac, started off on the right foot as they defeated Oman 2-1 as Rahim Ali and Vikram Pratap Singh combined well up top and scored a goal each.

If Vikram was the livewire going forward, Deepak Tangri and Narender Gahlot formed a strong central defensive partnership. Skipper Suresh Singh commanded the midfield, and the full wing-back pair of Asish Rai and Akash Mishra fared well too.

Meanwhile, UAE are coming off a loss to Kyrgyzstan. Khalid Al-Balochi had given UAE the lead against Kyrgyzstan at the stroke of half-time but the hosts weren't able to prevent their opponents from scoring twice towards the end.