AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: How to watch India vs Kyrgyz Republic - TV listings and Online streaming

The Indian U-23 national team needs a positive result against their Kyrgyz Republic counterparts in order to stand a chance of making it to the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup finals.

However, a win on Saturday may not alone be enough for Igor Stimac and his boys as other factors could well play a role as India eye to qualify for the main event that will be held in Uzbekistan in June 2022.

Here's how to watch India U23 vs Kyrgyz Republic U23 from India.

What time does the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifier between India U23 and Kyrgyz Republic U23 start?

Game India U23 vs Kyrgyz Republic U23 Date Saturday, October 30 Time 10 pm IST

How to watch India U23 vs Kyrgyz Republic U23 on TV & live stream in India?

There is no TV channel broadcasting this match in India. However, fans stream the game online via the Indian FA's Facebook page.

TV channels Online streaming NA Facebook

India U23 vs Kyrgyz Republic U23: Team news

The Blue Colts conceded a late penalty in the solitary goal defeat at the hands of UAE after a 2-1 win over Oman in the opener, while Kyrgyz Republic followed up 2-1 loss against UAE with a 1-0 victory against Oman.

Although UAE dominated against India, Dheeraj Singh impressed with his shot stopping abilities as he denied the opposition on a number of occasions. Vikram Partap Singh's involvement has been pivotal as his dribbling skills and ab ability to take on the defenders has helped India put pressure on the opponents.

Amir Japarov and Arlen Sharshenbekov were on the score-sheet against UAE for Kyrgyz Republic who, like India, are also in their quest of making their maiden appearance in the finals of the tournament. Also like India suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to UAE, Kyrgyz Republic too went down to a late - in fact, injury time - goal against Oman in their last outing.