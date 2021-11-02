AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: From Vikram Pratap to Dheeraj Singh - three players who stood out for India

The India U-23 team punched above their weight in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers and finished as group runners-up in a pool that comprised the likes of UAE, Oman, and Kyrgyz Republic.

Despite playing against teams ranked higher, India beat Oman 2-1 and went down narrowly against UAE after conceding a late penalty. Meanwhile, in the final group game, they could have once again picked up three points, only if the woodwork had not denied Rahul KP.

Although the entire team played as a unit, there were a few individuals who stood out with their respective performances. Suresh Singh was deployed in a new role against Kyrgyzstan and he performed his job with elan. Rahul KP showed potential with his incisive runs down the flanks whereas, the two-full backs in Akash Misra and Asish Rai not only defended well but also contributed in the forward areas with their overlapping runs.

But there were a few others who stepped up their game to the next level and proved to be the difference-makers. Let us have a look at the three key players who played a decisive role for India.

Dheeraj Singh

The 21-year-old goalkeeper conceded just one goal from open play in three matches and this speaks volumes of his rich vein of form under the sticks. Against UAE, he kept out Rashed Salem's attempt in a one-on-one situation and later denied Ali Saleh single-handedly with an outstretched hand. Meanwhile, in the final group game against Kyrgyzstan, it was nothing short of a one-man show. Once again he showed his mastery at handling a one-on-one situation and this time Borubaev was was seen clutching his face after seeing his effort saved. As the opponents started tightening the screws, Dheeraj's involvement simultaneously increased. Two more crucial saves ensured that the match went into tie-breakers where he again made a couple of saves to clinch the second spot for India.

Vikram Pratap Singh

This was the tournament where Vikram Pratap Singh showed the country that he is ready for the big stage. There was little doubt over his potential and in the last three matches, he proved that he has bloomed well. He showed pace, ball control, and was fearless against defenders, taking them on with confidence. Against Oman, he was the livewire for India in the right flank and was miles ahead of Oman's left-back Yousuf. It was his heroics that helped India earn a penalty in the early stages of the match and his goal was a just reward for his efforts throughout the match.

Against UAE, he carried on with his form and whatever little did India create in the attacking third, was majorly through the right wing. Once he was substituted, India rescinded into a defensive cocoon which further helped UAE to up their ante.

Deepak Tangri

Deepak Tangri was used as a right-centre-back and he absolutely flourished in this position. Primarily a defensive midfielder he has little experience of playing as a defensive mainstay but Tangri excelled. He showed the clarity of thought that is expected from a centre-back and in the three matches, he hardly put a foot wrong. He timed his tackles to perfection, showed appreciable aerial presence, and was not afraid to put his body on the line to block shots. His excellent game reading came to the forefront time and again as he knew exactly when to pass and when to clear his lines.

More importantly, he has forged a strong partnership at the heart of defense with Narender Gahlot which can be a long-term solution to the defensive woes of the senior team.