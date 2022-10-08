AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: How can India qualify for the main event after beating Myanmar 4-1?

India are on the brink of qualifying for the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup after winning 4-1 against Myanmar in what was their third successive win.

India remain unbeaten in the ongoing qualifiers

Win against Saudi Arabia will confirm top spot

Can also qualify based on the ranking of second-placed teams

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blue colts have won all three matches in the qualifiers and sit in the second spot in Group D behind leaders Saudi Arabia on goal difference. Their final game is against the group leaders and if they can win the match then they will confirm their participation in the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Group D Table

Team Played Won Draw Lost GD Points Saudi Arabia 3 3 0 0 +16 9 India 3 3 0 0 +11 9 Kuwait 4 2 0 2 +3 6 Myanmar 3 0 0 3 -10 0 Maldives 3 0 0 3 -20 0

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Bibiano Fernandes' troops are held by Saudi Arabia or they succumb to the hosts they can still qualify if they finish within the top six best runners-up across all groups. As we can see from the table above, India have already confirmed the second spot in Group D.

HOW CAN INDIA QUALIFY FOR THE AFC U-17 ASIAN CUP?: Scenario 1: India will definitely qualify for the main event if they beat Saudi Arabia in the final group stage game on October 9. They will finish as group toppers which will ensure them a berth for the finals.

Scenario 2: If India drop points then they will either stay on nine, in case of a loss, or they will move to 10, in the event of a draw. However, while drawing up the table of the best second-placed ranked teams the results against the fourth and fifth-placed teams in groups with five teams, will not be considered. So India's results against Maldives and Myanmar will have no bearing in this scenario.

The top six teams will qualify and India are currently third-placed in this table. A draw will take them to four points whereas in the event of a loss they will continue to have the same number of points.

Rules for classification: 1) points; 2) goal difference; 3) goals scored; 4) disciplinary points; 5) drawing of lots.

Team Played Won Drawn Loss GD Points China 1 1 0 0 +9 3 Tajikistan 1 1 0 0 +3 3 India 1 1 0 0 +3 3 Thailand 1 1 0 0 +2 3 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Jordan 1 0 1 0 0 1 South Korea 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Oman 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Laos 1 0 0 1 -3 0

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

AIFF Media

AIFF Media

WHAT NEXT FOR INDIA U-17? The Blue cubs will return to action on October 9 against Saudi Arabia at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.