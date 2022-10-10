2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India qualify for finals despite going down to Saudi Arabia

India have qualified for the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup by virtue of finishing as one of the six-best second ranked teams despite losing to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blue Colts went down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their final qualification match at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, on Sunday, but did enough to finish in the second spot in Group D. This has helped them to qualify as one of the six best second-placed teams across the 10 groups of the qualifying tournament.

Table of best second-placed teams

Team Played Won Drawn Loss GD Points South Korea 2 1 0 1 +9 3 China 2 1 0 1 ++7 3 Afghanistan 2 1 0 1 +3 3 India 2 1 0 1 +2 3 Thailand 2 1 0 1 -1 3 Laos 2 1 0 1 -2 3 Indonesia 2 1 0 1 -3 3 Bangladesh 2 1 0 1 -3 3 Oman 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Turkemenistan 2 0 1 1 -7 1

THE BIGGER PICTURE: India had won three successive games against Maldives (5-0), Kuwait (3-0) and Myanmar (4-1) earlier in the competition. Thanglalsoun Gangte was the top scorer of the Indian team with five goals. The finals will be held in May 2023 with the host country yet to be decided.

AND WHAT'S MORE? The 2023 U-17 AFC Asian Cup will also act as the qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be held in Peru in 2023.