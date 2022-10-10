2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India qualify for finals despite going down to Saudi Arabia

- India went down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia
- Finished in the second spot in Group D
- Qualified as the fourth-best second-placed team
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blue Colts went down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their final qualification match at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, on Sunday, but did enough to finish in the second spot in Group D. This has helped them to qualify as one of the six best second-placed teams across the 10 groups of the qualifying tournament.
Table of best second-placed teams
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Loss
GD
Points
South Korea
2
1
0
1
+9
3
China
2
1
0
1
++7
3
Afghanistan
2
1
0
1
+3
3
India
2
1
0
1
+2
3
Thailand
2
1
0
1
-1
3
Laos
2
1
0
1
-2
3
Indonesia
2
1
0
1
-3
3
Bangladesh
2
1
0
1
-3
3
Oman
2
0
1
1
-1
1
Turkemenistan
2
0
1
1
-7
1
THE BIGGER PICTURE: India had won three successive games against Maldives (5-0), Kuwait (3-0) and Myanmar (4-1) earlier in the competition. Thanglalsoun Gangte was the top scorer of the Indian team with five goals. The finals will be held in May 2023 with the host country yet to be decided.
STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:
AND WHAT'S MORE? The 2023 U-17 AFC Asian Cup will also act as the qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be held in Peru in 2023.