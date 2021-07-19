AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC's matches to be held in Maldives
Last Updated
ISL/Goal
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Group D (South Zone) matches are set to be held in Maldive, the AFC has confirmed.
Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC will take on Maldives’ Club Eagles on August 15 in the playoff match and the winner of that match will join India’s ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Maldives' Maziya Sports & Recreation and 2020-21 Bangladesh Federation Cup winners Bashundhara Kings in Group D.
The Group D matches will be held across three match days on August 18, 21 and 24, with the eventual group leaders advancing to the single-leg Inter-Zone Semi-Final.
Editors' Picks
- Pellistri set for loan move after showing promise on first senior Man Utd appearance
- Ronaldo may be staying at Juventus but Chiesa will be the leader of Allegri's attack
- Joni Kauko follows Johnny Acosta - Players who have come to India after playing in a major international tournament
- When Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was in awe of Indian players
More to follow...