AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan's continental road map - Knockout fixtures, scores, results, and probable opponents

ATK Mohun Bagan reached the knockout stages of the AFC Cup 2022 after beating Maziya SRC 5-2 on May 24, 2022. They emerged as group winners and sealed their place in the inter-zonal semifinals.

When will ATK Mohun Bagan play the AFC Cup 2022 inter-zonal playoff semifinal?

ATK Mohun Bagan will play the inter-zonal playoff semifinal either on September 6th of 7th, depending on the draw result.

When will the AFC Cup 2022 knockout stage draw take place?

AFC is yet to announce the date of the draw.

Who will ATK Mohun Bagan play in the AFC Cup 2022 inter-zonal playoff semifinal?

The winners of the South Asia Zone (ATK Mohun Bagan), the winners of the East Asia Zone (TBD), the winners of the Central Zonal final (TBD), and the winners of the ASEAN Zonal final (TBD), will compete in the inter-zonal playoff semifinal. Each team will play a single knockout match and the winner will progress to the inter-zonal playoff final. The fixtures will be decided following the draw.

How can ATK Mohun Bagan qualify for the AFC Cup 2022 final?

The Mariners have already reached the knockouts of the AFC Cup 2022. If they win the interzonal playoff semifinal and final, they will qualify for the AFC Cup final where they will face a team from West Asia.

How have ATK Mohun Bagan performed in the AFC Cup 2022?

Round Fixture Score AFC Cup Second Preliminary Round ATK Mohun Bagan vs Blue Star 5-0 AFC Cup Playoff Round ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Limited 3-1 AFC Group Stage Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan 4-2 AFC Group Stage ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings 4-0 AFC Group Stage Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan 2-5