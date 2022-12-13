AFC Champions League 2022: Qatar to host knockout matches of west region

Qatar are all set to host the knockout stage matches of the AFC Champions League 2022 as a centralised venue.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Round of 16 of the West Asian part of the Champions League will see Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal facing Shabab Al-Ahli of UAE, Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia taking on FC Nasaf from Uzbekistan, Al-Duhail taking on fellow Qatari club Al-Rayyan and Saudi's Al-Faisaly squaring off against Foolad Khouzestan of Iran. All the West Asian knockout games will be held in Qatar in a centralised venue, including the Round of 16, Quarter-finals and Semifinals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Round of 16 (West) will be held on February 19 and 20, with the Quarter-finals to take place on February 23 before the Semi-final staged on February 26. The first leg of the final will take on April 29 at the venue of the finalist from the West Region while the second leg will be played on May 6 in Saitama, Japan, from where Urawa Red Diamonds - the East Asian champions - hail.

