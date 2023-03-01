The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024 as confirmed by Qatar Football Association.

Asian Cup to be held between January and February

Qatar to host the upcoming edition

Qatar to host Asian Cup for the third time

WHAT HAPPENED? This will be the third time that Qatar are hosting the premier continental competition after 1988 and 2011. QFA president Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani has been named as the chairman of the Local Organising Committee while their secretary general Mansour Mohamed al-Ansari has been appointed as the Managing Director of the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qatar, who are the reigning champions, were announced as hosts of the tournament in October 2022 after China withdrew owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korea and Indonesia were also in contention to host the tournament after China's withdrawal but eventually, the rights were handed over to Qatar.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? After successfully hosting the 2022 World Cup last year, Qatar have once again got an opportunity to host an international competition. The last time Qatar hosted the Asian Cup was back in 2011 when Japan were crowned champions.