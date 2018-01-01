AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Salam Ranjan Singh

The East Bengal defender is the sole representative of India's top flight league, the I-League....

Name: Salam Ranjan Singh

Club: East Bengal

Position: Defender

National Team caps: 9

Goals: 0

STRENGTH

Salam Ranjan's biggest strength is his versatility in the backline. The East Bengal player can operate both as a central defender and as a full-back. He can play on either flanks and this gives the coach an added alternative in defence.

His height and physique are not common traits amongst Indian defenders. He has remained a mainstay in Stephen Constantine's India squad and is the only player from the I-League to get a national team call-up.

WEAKNESS

The 23-year-old defender has not played many matches in the ongoing season. Salam Ranjan has played more matches for the national team than his club. The lack of match practice and game time may affect his performance in the upcoming Asian Cup 2019.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

Salam Ranjan Singh made his international debut just six months back in the Intercontinental Cup. He came in as a substitute in the tournament opener against Chinese Taipei which India won 5-0.

The defender also started in India's 2-1 defeat in the international friendly match against Jordan back in November .

CURRENT FORM

Salam Ranjan Singh has only played just two matches in the ongoing I-League 2018-19 for East Bengal. He had started in East Bengal's sixth match at home against Gokulam Kerala FC which the Kolkata club won 3-1. He also came in as a substitute in the Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan on December 16.