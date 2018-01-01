AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Pronay Halder

Pronay Halder has been an anchor in midfield for India in recent years and his rise to become a mainstay in the national team has been impressive...

Name: Pronay Halder

Club: ATK

Position: Central Defensive Midfielder

National Team caps: 16

Goals: 1

STRENGTH

Pronay Halder, the 25-year-old Barrackpore-born midfielder is known for his sturdy presence in midfield. He leaves no stone unturned when he takes the field and is strongly built, which can be both intimidating and useful at the centre of the park.

The ATK player is fine ball-snatcher and has an inherent capability to break-up opposition attacks. He is an aggressive tackler and puts his body on the line to win back possession.

WEAKNESS

The midfielder needs to remain calm in crucial matches as he has the tendency to go into the referee's books for unnecessary challenges. He is one of the vital cogs in midfield and it is important he stays on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes or does not accumulate enough cautions to get suspended for the next game.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

Halder gave his all when he took the pitch for India against China in their friendly fixture on October 13 at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. It was Halder with his steely presence in midfield who ensured that the likes of Wu Lei and Yu Dabao were kept in check for lion's share of the match. Against Jordan, he was on the players who continued o be on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes even after a hectic journey which highlights his commitment and determination.

CURRENT FORM

The central defensive midfielder has been in good form for ATK in the Indian Super League. He has been indispensable for Steve Coppell and has appeared nine times clocking up 810 minutes till now. With 32 tackles, 18 interceptions and 13 blocks he has been the mainstay in ATK's midfield. If he is able to carry his form in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup then Stephen Constantine will have less to worry about his midfield.