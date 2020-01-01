Qatar Football Association submits third part of bid to host Asian Cup 2027

The government guarantee requirements is necessary to complete the bid to host the marquee event...

The Football Association (QFA) submitted the third part of its bid to host the AFC 2027. This section of the file includes the delivery of a government guarantee that is compatible with the AFC’s (Asian Football Confederation) requirements for a successful bid.

The government guarantees pledged by the State of is a commitment to meeting all regulatory conditions for hosting the tournament. The pledge fulfills the approved schedule laid out by the Asian Football Confederation, the game's governing body on the continent.

This commitment is in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which promotes the advancement of the country's capabilities in all fields, with the help of massive investment in the coming years – already evident from the mega-projects currently underway in Qatar.

The guarantees confirm the QFA’s desire to fulfill all the hosting requirements – drawing on its accumulated experience and organizational expertise, acquired from staging many major sporting events over more than two decades.

Qatar, set to host the 2022 World Cup, is fast turning into a premier footbaling destination in Asia. The country will be one of the front-runners to win the hosting rights for the event which will see the participation of 24 teams, who will play a total of 51 matches.

The Asian Cup will require the preparation of 8 to 10 stadiums to international specifications.

The QFA submitted the first part of its bid file on 26th August 2020, followed by delivery of the second part, including the legal requirements on 29th October. The file incorporates all aspects of hosting the tournament and emphasises Qatar’s proven ability to stage top sporting events.