The craze around the Asian Cup 2023 is at its peak as the first batch of tickets have been sold out within the first few days of going on sale.

More than 1,50,000 tickets sold out

Ticket sales from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India leading the way

81,209 tickets sold out within 24 hours

WHAT HAPPENED? The ticket sales for the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar began on October 10, 2023, and within the first few days, the first batch of tickets which included more than 1,50,000 match tickets, were sold out. Within 24 hours of the launch of match tickets, 81, 209 tickets were sold out. Ticket sales from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India led the way, globally.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After successfully hosting the 2022 World Cup, Qatar are now gearing up to host Asian football's flagship competition, the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Qatar will be hosting the tournament for the third time in history after 1988 and 2011.

Fans across the world can book match tickets for any of the 51 games via the official ticketing website here. Hayya is not a mandatory prerequisite to enter stadiums during the tournament. The prices of group stage match tickets start at $6.87.

Article continues below

Interestingly, the match tickets will be digital and a hard copy is not required to enter the stadiums and a downloaded mobile-ticket is more than enough. Fans won't need internet connectivity to show their tickets, making for a seamless and paperless experience for fans in Qatar.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

AFC media

LOC Asian Cup Qatar

WHAT NEXT? The Asian Cup 2023 will begin on January 12, 2024, and the final will be held at the iconic Lusail Stadium - a venue that hosted the World Cup final - on February 10. Nine stadiums across Qatar will host 51 matches in the tournament.