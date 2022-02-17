India to co-host AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Final Round Draw

India has been selected as one of the six nations (Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Mongolia and Uzbekistan will also host apart from India) that will host the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Among the 24 teams who will participate in the continental competition in 2023, 13 teams including hosts China have already qualified for the main tournament. The remaining 11 teams will qualify out of a pool of 24 countries.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round will be held across three Matchdays on June 8, 11 and 14, 2022, in six centralised venues. The main tournament will kick off on June 16, 2023 in China.

All you need to know about the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round draw

Based on the latest FIFA Rankings, which was released on February 10, the 24 participating teams will be divided into five seeding pots. The six host countries will be taken from their seeding pot and placed in a separate host pot in order to prevent them from being drawn into the same group, although their final group positions will reflect their original draw seeding.

Among the six host countries, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic and India will be placed in position 1 of their final round groups while Kuwait, Malaysia and Mongolia will fill positions 2, 3 and 4 of their respective groups.

Which teams have qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2023?

The teams who have already qualified for the main tournament are China (hosts), Japan, Syria, Qatar, South Korea, Australia, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Vietnam, Oman and Lebanon.