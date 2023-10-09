Here's everything you need to know regarding AFC Asian Cup 2023 ticket sales that start on October 10.

Qatar are all set to host the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 which will be held between January 12 to February 10.

Nine stadiums across Qatar will host 51 matches in the tournament. The iconic Lusail Stadium where the 2022 World Cup final took place, will host the opening and the final match of the tournament.

The tickets for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 will go on sale starting October 10 as confirmed by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Monday.

Article continues below

What are the available ticket categories?

Opening match

Category Price (Qatar Riyals) 1 250 2 100 3 30

Group stage and Round of 16

Category Price (Qatar Riyals) 1 60 2 40 3 25

Quarter-final and semi-final

Category Price (Qatar Riyals) 1 100 2 60 3 30

Final

Category Price (Qatar Riyals) 1 250 2 100 3 30

Where can I purchase AFC Asian Cup 2023 tickets?

Fans can buy their tickets online by following these 6 easy steps:

Visit the official ticketing website here .

. Select the preferred Match.

Number of tickets.

Fans will be asked to log in if they have previously registered their details with the Qatar Football Association or they can complete a quick form with your details to register.

Enter valid credit card details at the payment gateway page.

Check your registered email address for a booking confirmation email, so that one can access your online ticket.

Print the ticket at home or download mobile tickets.

Where else can you get tickets for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and how do you know it’s a legitimate sales channel?

Do not purchase tickets via unauthorized sales channels.

No website other than the official ticketing website. If a fan sees any other website offering tickets for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, one can be certain that it is not a legitimate sales channel.

Tickets purchased via unauthorized sales channels (for example, unauthorized intermediaries such as ticket brokers, internet auctions, internet ticket agents, or other unofficial ticket exchange platforms) are not valid and are subject to cancellation at any time without notice. Upon request from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the AFC, ticket holders must explain how, from whom, for what price and from where they obtained their tickets.

Fans advised that any ticket that is cancelled may not grant access to the match(es) in the respective stadium(s) in Qatar. LOC and AFC expressly reject any liability with respect to its rightful cancellation of ticket(s) and reserves all its rights in this regard. To avoid future issues, we strongly recommend that you only purchase tickets via official sales channels and avoid any unauthorized source offering tickets.

Getty Images

Why prefer Mobile Tickets?

Less person-to-person contact

Environmentally friendly - No need to print tickets; you can just present your phone upon entry into the stadium

No waiting in line

Tickets can never get lost in the mail

How do mobile tickets differ from regular tickets?

The ticket that is emailed is a valid ticket just like a printed ticket. Each ticket contains a unique code that is scanned at the event. If copies are made of the ticket, only the first one that is scanned will be allowed entry.

How to use e-ticket?

A e-ticket is considered as a regular ticket, and fans don’t need to exchange it at the venue. Fans need to present the e-ticket at the venue so that it can be scanned. If a fan wishes to print the ticket at home, then one need to print it on an A4-sized paper.

What if I am having trouble getting internet access when I try to scan my mobile tickets?

Downloading tickets to your Apple, Samsung, or Google Pay wallets will make it so internet access is not necessary when one arrives at the event. Once it is done, fans will be able to pull them up at any time without Internet connectivity as long their phone has battery life.

How to pay for the tickets?

Online ticket purchases can only be made by credit card, debit card, Google Pay and apple pay.

Are there any accessible tickets available for disabled fans?

Yes. There are accessible tickets available for all matches. Disabled fans and those with limited mobility can choose their Accessibility Tickets (ATs) online.

Where and how to resell my ticket(s)?

If a fan cannot attend a match, one can put some or all their tickets up for resale on the Official Ticket Resale Platform.

Where to buy food and beverages at venues?

There will be a dedicated food and beverage stand at each venue.

Where can fans park their cars?

Spectators are requested to secure a parking space in the surrounding area of the venue.

How to cancel a ticket?

Please refer to the Terms & Conditions in the ticketing website. No cancellations or refunds are possible.