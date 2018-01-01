AFC Asian Cup 2019: Most India players yet to receive new kits

The new kit manufacturer has not been able to provide the requisite gear before the team left for Abu Dhabi...

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently signed a five-year contract with sports apparel brand Six5Six, a deal facilitated by IMG-Reliance-owned Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) - the commercial partner of AIFF.

But the Gurgaon-based brand has failed to deliver training and match-day kits to the players before they left for Abu Dhabi and the team has been using kits of their erstwhile sponsors, sources close to Goal have confirmed.

The Indian team was spotted donning the Nike kits when they landed in UAE and things have not yet progressed in the right direction.

It is believed that the new training gears are set to bear the squad numbers of the players. However, the team is yet to receive them.

The team management hopes that the new set of jerseys will be available to all players before the friendly with Oman which is scheduled for December 27. Also, the kit is expected to be flown out in batches and not all at once.

Six5Six is supposed to provide footwear and equipment to age-specific teams as well which includes AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows. But it is unlikely that the team will get the new jerseys and training equipment in the ongoing I-League and hence will continue to use the Nike kits.

AIFF ended its 12-year association with Nike earlier this year after the American sports brand refused to pay the governing body for being the official kit partner. Whereas, Six5Six has agreed to pay AIFF Rs 1.5-2 crore annually.

The company is also the official kit sponsor for Indian Super League (ISL) sides Kerala Blasters and FC Pune City.

