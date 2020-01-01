Adubea inspires Racing Santander's first win with maiden Reto Iberdrola goal

The Ghanaian forward broke her duck for the side with a goal to inspire their first win of the season

Princella Adubea scored her first Spanish Reto Iberdrola goal for Racing Santander as they claimed a 2-0 win over Madrid CFF on Sunday.

The 21-year old striker had joined Pablo Bolado's team from Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Huelva in August and made her debut in a stalemate against Friol a week ago.

The international was handed her second starting role by coach Bolado and she delivered the opening goal in their maiden triumph of the season, at home against Madrid.

Having failed to inspire her side at Friol, Adubea opened the scoring for the hosts with a stunning finish after just 14th minute of the tie.

Ten minutes later at Santa Ana, Spanish striker Irantzu Ibarrola netted the second goal of the match to seal the victory for the hosts.

Adubea, who has now scored once in two matches for Racing, was in action for 57 minutes before she was replaced by Elexa Bahr.

The former Ampem Darkoa star will be hoping to continue with her goalscoring form with the Cantabrians following her first goal of the season.

With the result, Racing now has four points from their two opening matches of the season and will next tackle Pozuelo Alarcon on November 8.