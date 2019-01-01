'Adrian can have my house for f*** all!' – Carragher offers home to Liverpool Super Cup hero

If the new Reds stopper is looking for a house on Merseyside, he can have the legend's place for free after his Super Cup heroics

great Jamie Carragher joked Adrian could have his house for the nothing after the goalkeeper's heroics in the UEFA Super Cup against .

Adrian made the only save in a 5-4 penalty shootout win for Jurgen Klopp's men in Istanbul , after the two Premier League giants had drawn 2-2 after extra-time on Wednesday.

The shot-stopper, released by West Ham at the end of the season, only signed for Liverpool on August 5 and delivered a huge moment on his full debut as he deputised for the injured Alisson.

Carragher had revealed during Liverpool's opening day win over in the Premier League that Adrian had been for a viewing at the house Carragher is looking to sell on Merseyside.

And now the ex- international could be willing to give it up for far less than the asking price should the Spaniard's form continue.

"Adrian can have the house for f*** all!!," Carragher tweeted.

Sadio Mane's brace had put Liverpool ahead in extra time after Olivier Giroud's opener, but Jorginho's 101st-minute penalty forced a shoot-out before the Spaniard's heroics.

Adrian, a Liverpool player for less than 10 days, started the showpiece clash in after he replaced Alisson in the 4-1 win over Norwich.

Alisson is set to be sidelined for the next 'few weeks', according to manager Jurgen Klopp, having picked up a groin inury as he took a goal-kick in Friday's victory over the Canaries.

Speaking to BT Sport , Adrian beamed : "Welcome to Liverpool! I'm really happy for the team, I'm happy to play for Liverpool and happy for the fans. It was a long game but in the end a great finish for us."

Manager Klopp added: "He's loud in the dressing room already. I don't think he's won a lot in his life so it's good for him to win it. He made some unbelievable saves, both keepers did, so I'm really happy for him."

The German then did his best Rocky Balboa impression , shouting: "Adriaaaann", before adding: "Like Rocky."

It's not the first time Adrian has been a penalty hero. Back in 2015, the stopper knocked new Merseyside rivals out of the in 2015 with West Ham at Upton Park.

As the two sides continued to be tied, it came to the two goalkeepers to step up, though the man between the sticks for the Toffees, Joel Robles, hammered his spot-kick hard against the crossbar.

Adrian then stepped up and kept his cool to fire the Hammers into the next round.