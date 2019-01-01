Adil Rami offers emotional response to Pamela Anderson's 'really disgusting' accusations
Adil Rami has offered an emotional response to the “really disgusting” accusations levelled at him by former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.
The Marseille defender has been branded a “monster” by the American model and actress.
Anderson claims that Rami cheated on her throughout their two-year relationship.
She has also suggested that 33-year-old Rami should not be “the face of protecting women from domestic violence”.
The 51-year-old has called the World Cup-winning defender a liar and a narcissist and claimed to have been left “scared” of the Frenchman.
Rami has bided his time before presenting his side of the argument and is disappointed to have seen Anderson get so personal in what he considers to be “completely false” allegations.
Taking to his Instagram account, Rami said: “Hello everyone.
“Well, I have no choice, I'm sorry. I kept silent because I am shocked and it is very difficult to speak without interpreting every word. But I have too much on my heart.
“I will make it simple and super clear and as I said before I will not comment on the details of my life with Pamela. I want to tell you that these accusations of violence are completely false and I cannot let that go.
“Those who know me know who I am and my values. They know it's impossible and that I would never do that.
“If she wanted to hurt me, she chose well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something that is really important to me. This is really disgusting.
“Lying to keep a good relationship with her ex and her children is one thing, but using lies about violence to hurt me, it goes too far and it's unfair.
“Again I will not let these false accusations about me and my family go unanswered. All this is too serious.
“Here, I have said what I had to say from the heart. I let the pros take care of it now.”
Salut tout le monde. Bon j’ai pas le choix, je suis désolé. J’ai gardé le silence parce que je suis choqué et c’est super difficile de prendre la parole sans qu’on interprète chaque mot. Mais j’ai trop de choses sur le coeur. Je vais faire simple et super clair et comme je l’ai déjà dit je ne vais pas commenter les détails de notre vie avec Pamela. Je tiens à vous dire que ces accusations de violences sont complètement fausses et je peux pas laisser passer ça. J’hallucine tellement c’est grave. Ceux qui me connaissent savent qui je suis et mes valeurs. Ils savent que c’est impossible et que j’en suis incapable. Si elle voulait me toucher elle a bien choisi. Elle sait que mon engagement pour la cause des violences faites aux femmes est quelque chose de vraiment important pour moi. Je respecte trop les gens de solidarité femmes que j’ai rencontré et ce combat ! C’est vraiment dégueulasse. Après voilà je respecte la décision de l’association , ça m’attriste mais je respecte . Après mentir pour garder une bonne relation avec son ex et ses enfants c’est une chose , mais utiliser des mensonges sur la violence pour me nuire , ça va trop loin et c’est injuste. Encore une fois je ne laisserai pas ces accusations fausses sur moi et ma famille sans réponse. Tout ça est trop grave. Voilà j’ai dit ce que j’avais à dire et avec le coeur. Je laisse les pros s’en occuper maintenant. Pour moi place à l’avenir. Adil 💪🏽🙏💫
Anderson released a series of statements through her social media channels.
One of those read: "I will leave France now. He has tried all - He has sent flowers, letters - I did not accept.
"He showed up to my hotel. Security took him away. I have a body guard because he scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times. Some knew all along.
"[Photographer and director] David Lachapelle told me from the beginning that he was a liar. That he was not to be trusted.
"He told him to his face and looked at me and said. Pamela this is a fling. Don’t get your heart involved. I didn’t listen. I was not allowed to see David more after this. He cut my ‘crazy’ friends one by one out of my life.
"He should not be the face of protecting women from domestic violence. Or protecting women at all. He did this to improve image - only. He has no respect for any woman but his mother. And he lies to her too - they all lie. It’s very painful. I’m so, so sad. I will feel my feelings and move on."