adidas Football Releases Exhibit Pack COPA 19+

The release is part of the Exhibit Pack with new versions of the X, Nemeziz and Predator

adidas Football revealed a new colourway of the re-invented version of the iconic COPA boot, with the new Exhibit COPA 19+. Part of the wider Exhibit Pack, the new COPA 19+ comes in a core black and solar yellow colourway. This new colourway blends tradition with modernity in the striking new design and innovative performance technology, making it adidas’ most progressive boot to date.

The COPA franchise has a long-standing reputation among football purists. Combining classical looks with a focus on touch, it has been the go-to for players who appreciate ball control, touch and design. The new Copa 19+ builds on that legacy, re-defining touch for a new generation thanks to a host of innovations.

The new COPA 19+ features a selection of elements designed to maximise fit, touch and movement. In terms of fit the internal construction, featuring foam pads and an ortholite sockliner, provides cushioning and comfort. The SOCKFIT collar is engineered to naturally expand to foot shape to ensure supportive fit while an anatomical upper mimics a barefoot experience.

The new FUSE SKIN is an evolution of the COPA’s classic leather treatment that features a seamless and less permeable skin, re-defining touch for a football boot. The K Leather itself is super soft, providing optimal comfort and touch. The X RAY VAMP brings the foot closer to the ball and reduces slippage. The PURECUT laces remove unneeded layers to maximise ball control area.

The design of the COPA 19+ is also engineered to maximise movement and agility. The COMFORTFRAME stabilises movement and enhances traction. The two footshape inlays allow optimal cushioning. The stud positioning and shape have been designed to optimise rotation.

Juventus and Argentina striker, Paulo Dybala, said of the boot: “I’ve always been a fan of the COPA because of the classic look and incredible first touch. It suits my style of play and my personal style too. The new boot has some great new features and a progressive design. I’m looking forward to seeing how far my game can improve with these boots.”

The new Exhibit Pack Copa 19+ (SGD 380) will be available to purchase at all Weston Corporation outlets from 22nd January. The Copa 19.1 (SGD 280), will be available at adidas Suntec, adidas ION, adidas Causeway Point and on adidas.com.sg from 29th January.

For further information please visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or twitter to join the conversation.


