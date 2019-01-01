adidas' 2019/2020 Arsenal third kit available in Singapore

Arsenal's third kit this season features a fresh new design that continues club tradition with a distinctly modern twist.

Fans of in Singapore will now be able to get their hands on the 2019/2020 Gunners' third kit after it was made available here in the country.

The new Arsenal third shirt is crafted from an elegant all-over dark navy. The rich colour is complimented with yellow detailing along the sleeves and club crest. The progressive new third shirt is rounded off with fitted sleeve cuffs and a crew neckline with a yellow and black trim running around the back of the neck.

Offering a unique blend of peak performance innovation and cutting-edge design, the kit features CLIMALITE technology to wick sweat. The jersey is made from recycled polyester to save resources and help decrease emissions.

The 2019/2020 Arsenal third kit is now retailing at SGD 110, online and in-stores:

1) Suntec City

2) Jewel Changi Airport

3) JEM

4) ION Orchard

5) Tampines 1

6) The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

7) Causeway Point