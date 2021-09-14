Adeyemi makes Champions League history in wild penalty-filled affair between Sevilla & Salzburg
No less than four penalties were given in the first half of Red Bull Salzburg's Champions League group-stage draw against Sevilla on Tuesday, setting a curious new first for the clubs - as well as for Salzburg wonderkid Karim Adeyemi.
The two sides went into the break tied at 1-1, as Ivan Rakitic's spot-kick dragged Sevilla back into the game following Luka Sucic's own penalty effort.
But there were plenty of other chances to get on the scoresheet in the first 45 minutes, with Salzburg in particular rueing their erratic shooting from 12 yards out. The Austrian side will feel they could've done better than an eventual 1-1 draw.
Editors' Picks
- 'Build a strong team and start preparing for ISL!' - Former East Bengal players urge Shree Cement to resolve issues
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: Barcelona kick off outside the top 10
- Ronaldo's back but are Man Utd any closer to winning the Champions League?
- 'I'd rather Man City lost in the Champions League than the Premier League' - Why is Europe not the priority for the Etihad faithful?
A new record
It took just 12 minutes for referee Aleksey Kulbakov, who was kept busy all afternoon in Andalucia, to mark the first penalty of the game.
Adeyemi was brought down in the box by Diego Carlos, who earned a yellow card for his troubles.
It proved a sign of things to come in more ways than one, as the 19-year-old took the kick himself and dragged it wide of Bono's right-hand post.
Just a handful of minutes later Salzburg were handed another chance when Adeyemi was barged over again, this time by Jesus Navas, and Sucic was able to convert past the Sevilla goalkeeper.
But when Bono fouled the youngster to earn him and his side their third penalty in the space of less than half-hour, the Croatian hit the post - and Rakitic punished them by burying his subsequent kick and bringing a relieved Sevilla level.
Not since at least 2003-04 had four penalties occurred in the first half of a single Champions League match, while Adeyemi also set the record for penalties earned by a single player after being fouled for all three of his side's efforts.
He is now only one short of Arjen Robben's all-time season record for penalty wins, with the Dutchman having earned four for Bayern Munich during the 2013-14 campaign.