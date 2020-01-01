Adepoju tips Osimhen and Chukwueze for greatness despite Caf Awards miss

The youngsters might not have won Youth Player of the Year Prize, but the ex-Real Madrid star is cheerful about the duo’s future

Ex- star Mutiu Adepoju has tipped Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze for greater things despite missing out on the 2019 Caf Youth Player of the Year prize.

Thanks to their impressive performance for club and country, the duo made the final shortlist – however, they lost out on the gong, with and ’s Achraf Hakimi walking away with the prize during Tuesday’s event.

Achraf Hakimi is the 2019 African Youth Player of the Year! 🏆



Achraf Hakimi is the 2019 African Youth Player of the Year!

In a tweet posted by the former star and ambassador, he feels the future belongs to them.

No Caf Youth Player of the Year, no problem! dear @chukwueze_8 and @victorosimhen9 come on, cheer up because the future belongs to you. Never give up! #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/5hUpHZJwLk — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) January 7, 2020

“No Caf Youth Player of the Year, no problem! dear Chukwueze and Osimhen come on, cheer up because the future belongs to you. Never give up!” Adepoju tweeted.

Injury apart, it has been a magnificent year for Hakimi, after he helped Dortmund maintain a title challenge last season, although he crashed out with the Atlas Lions in 2019 ’ Round of 16.

In the year under review, Osimhen and Chukwueze featured in Nigeria’s third-place finish at 2019.

At club level, the former became an instant hit for his French top-flight outfit following his club record move from Charleroi – scoring 10 times in 18 outings.

For Chukwueze, he has impressed for El Submarino Amarillo since his promotion to the club’s senior team in the 2018-19 season.