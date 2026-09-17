Germany international Karim Adeyemi, the Barcelona star, has affirmed that his Catalan side is the best in the world and can beat any opponent, thanks to their remarkable quality under coach Hansi Flick.

Adeyemi told ARA newspaper: "Talking about the Champions League title? We talk about winning every match. And if you win every match, you'll end up winning the Champions League, won't you?"

"We think about each match on its own," he added. "If you win every match, you'll reap everything. This is our goal, to deal with each day on its own, to have a good training session, and the next day another good training session, then to play and win."

He stressed: "I think we apply the pressing style well, and we know what we have to do, and if we all do it together, then we, as I said, cannot be stopped, whether with or without the ball."

On his place in the starting line-up, he commented: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried. Of course. I think the best thing is for every player to think that he should be a starter. We have to compete."

"Football is competition," he explained. "I'm not the type to get angry or say why is he playing and not me? I work every day to prove to the coach that I should play, and I think all the players think the same way."

Inside the dressing room, he insisted, the mood stays right. "It's a healthy, non-toxic relationship inside the dressing room. And we are also ready if we go onto the pitch for just a few minutes. The atmosphere in the dressing room is good. We maintain it, and Hansi Flick cares about it a lot too. I think this is the most important thing: that the atmosphere is good. If you have a good atmosphere, you can achieve anything."

He continued: "Who is the player who surprised you the most in training? I had watched them play before, of course, but Pedri's level is amazing, and Lamine Yamal too, of course. He is capable of doing anything he wants, and it's madness to watch him."

On the Ballon d'Or, he explained: "For me, first and foremost, I think every player is different. You can't say that a certain player is the best in the world, except for Messi. For me, he is the best every year."

"But yes, every player is different," he added. "I can't say who deserves it, but I think everyone competing for it deserves to win it. And certainly Yamal is a clear candidate to win it, and his coronation would be deserved."

Barcelona fans chanting Adeyemi's name

The Camp Nou crowd left their mark on him. "What about your goal against Feyenoord and the Camp Nou fans chanting your name? In truth, the goal was so beautiful that I said to myself, what wonder, what a moment, I loved that because the fans' love is amazing and you feel greater happiness."

"Flick expects me to play freely, to make use of my speed and my movements," he added. "To win the one-on-one duels, and to play with the team. I think I try to do that, and when I score or provide assists I feel great happiness, but in the end, the most important thing is winning matches."

Adeyemi promised to learn the Catalan language, explaining that his roots in the Bavaria region helped him quickly grasp the distinctiveness of Barcelona's fans and the people of Catalonia.

To close the interview, the German player affirmed that Barcelona is not just a club, but is more like a family.

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