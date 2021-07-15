Addy: Ghana’s 2010 World Cup defender opens up on failed Hearts of Oak move

The centre-back explains the reasons for his inability to seal a move to the Phobians ahead of the 2020-21 term

Ghana’s 2010 World Cup defender Lee Addy has revealed a lack of agreement with Hearts of Oak scuppered a move to the club for the current season.

After returning from a spell in Ethiopia, the centre-back became highly linked with the Phobians after being spotted training with the outfit.

He was expected to join the Accra-based side, who have ultimately won the league, but the transfer failed to materialise, leaving him without a club up until now.

“Nothing happened,” Addy said about the deal ultimately falling through, as reported by Starr Sport.

“I just couldn’t reach an agreement with the management of Hearts of Oak for a deal.

"Everyone was okay with me, I am proud I joined [for the training spell] them at a very difficult time.”

Last year, Addy was among a group of stranded Ghanaian footballers who had to be evacuated from Ethiopia after a public plea following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

On his return, he told the media he was in talks with Ghana’s two biggest clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak as he sought a return to the Premier League.

"I am talking to three clubs Kotoko, Ashanti Gold and Hearts of Oak and we hope to come to a conclusion soon," the 31-year-old told Max FM in August last year.

"Hearts and Kotoko are like Barcelona and Real Madrid but I also respect AshGold very well, so any of them that gives me a good offer I will gladly accept.

"I am a footballer and will take any offer which is good for me, it could be in Africa or Europe and I will embrace the offer."

With the 2020-21 GPL headed for a conclusion on Sunday, Addy will hope to make a return when the championship returns again next term.

“I have watched some of the games at the stadium and the talent and everything is wonderful,” Addy said of the ongoing domestic campaign.

"I really admire the FA for organizing a successful 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season, more grease to their elbow.”

Addy represented Ghana both at the 2010 World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.