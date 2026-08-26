Sky report that several clubs, including two of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga rivals, are interested in Ibrahimovic. The aim is to sign the 20-year-old this summer.

Werder Bremen and Union Berlin are said to be the Bundesliga clubs to make enquiries, with both looking at a possible loan deal. Talks have already taken place between the Hanseatic club and Ibrahimovic. Atalanta Bergamo are also said to be interested. A permanent move would also be conceivable for the Serie A club.

Such a move for the talent, who is under contract at Säbener Strasse until 2028, would come as a surprise after the developments of the summer. Following a total of three loans to Frosinone Calcio, Lazio Rome and 1. FC Heidenheim, Ibrahimovic is firmly in Vincent Kompany's first-team plans and is set to be the first alternative to Luis Diaz on the left wing. The record champions even confirmed that officially a few weeks ago in a press release.

"Arijon joined Bayern Munich when he was 12 and has made his way step by step through our campus and targeted loan spells. Especially in the past very good year in Heidenheim, he learned a great deal personally in order to now be ready for Bayern Munich," sporting director Christoph Freund was quoted as saying at the time. "His development is an example of the opportunities we show our talents. Now it is no longer only about learning for him - now it is about making an attack here at Bayern Munich."

Ibrahimovic himself said: "I am absolutely delighted to be getting the chance to play for the biggest club in the world. I definitely want to take my chance."

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Arijon Ibrahimovic made his debut for Bayern Munich's first team in 2023

That stance has shifted somewhat because, according to Sky, both Bayern Munich and Ibrahimovic are now "open" to a loan move to a club where he would get more playing time than in Munich.

Still only a Germany Under-21 international, he made his Bayern Munich first-team debut at the start of 2023 at the age of 17 under Julian Nagelsmann. Three more appearances followed, along with the aforementioned loans. In the Reds' 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Supercup last weekend, he was in Kompany's squad but did not get on the pitch.