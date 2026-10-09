Real Madrid are still living through a crisis, and the international break did nothing to ease the mood at the Royal club. Kylian Mbappé saw to that.

According to Sport, Mbappé opted against recovering from his physical troubles and instead spent a few days with his current partner, Ester Expósito, in France and Switzerland.

One image caused particular uproar: Mbappé riding a bicycle, an activity forbidden to him, as coach José Mourinho admitted in an interview.

Fed up with this kind of behaviour, Real Madrid's supporters have called for a protest to voice their displeasure. The demonstration will take place minutes before tomorrow's match against Villarreal on Saturday.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

"Boos at the Santiago Bernabéu: the Bernabéu speaks". That is the slogan the protesters have chosen to channel their anger, and it has spread widely across social media.

Three names sit in the firing line: Mbappé, Vinícius and Florentino Pérez.

On El Chiringuito, hosted by Josep Pedrerol, the analysts picked apart the sporting and social situations gripping the Royal club.

Pedrerol was among the most critical of the protest. He opened his remarks by saying: "Barcelona's fans should thank Real Madrid's fans a great deal for booing their own team's players."

In his view, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is thrilled with everything happening inside Real Madrid, because "the Bernabéu fans booing the players works in Barcelona's favour".

The sports journalist cannot grasp the stance of those who plan to boo Real Madrid's players, and he even questioned their allegiance to the Royal club: "It seems to me that they are Barcelona fans."

The picture would change entirely, though, if Real Madrid failed to beat Villarreal. As Pedrerol put it: "It is different if we reach the ninetieth minute, and I realise that the team will not be able to come back in the result, and that the players are not running. In that case, I would not intervene. It is natural for the fans to express their displeasure, but not before that."