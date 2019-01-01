AC Milan's Champions League dreams not over yet - Kessie

The Ivorian midfielder is positive about the Rossoneri's chances of qualifying for the top European club competition this term

Franck Kessie believes can still qualify for the Uefa this season, despite their current position in the table.

Milan are placed 13th in the Italian top-flight with nine points after seven games, levelled on points with , and Verona.

Following the recent change in leadership, the international is ready to help the team and also work with new manager Stefano Pioli.

Marco Giampaolo was shown the exit door last week following his unconvincing start to the season and Pioli was appointed as his successor.

"We changed coach and I still feel bad for Mr. Giampaolo and I thank him for everything, because he always put me on the field like the others," Kessie told Milan TV.

“A new staff and a new coach has arrived. We need to understand what he expects from us on the field.”

On their Champions League hopes, the 22-year-old said; "It is still possible for me, it's still early in the season. Nothing is over yet. We have to try our best until the end, just like we did last season.”

During the international break, Kessie helped Ivory Coast secure back-to-back wins in their friendly games against DR Congo and .

Before reporting for international duty in , the combative midfielder helped Milan grabbed a 2-1 win over on October 5 with his effort from the penalty spot.

The victory ended the Rossoneri's three-game losing streak in the Serie A and the ex- midfielder has reiterated his commitment to give his best for the San Siro Stadium oufit.

"Genoa? It was an important penalty, because we went to Genoa to take the three points,” he continued.

“As I saw that the referee whistled for the penalty, I went to the spot to take it, as I did against last year and in two or three games.

“I was calm to score, even though I had the pressure because the three points were important for us. I kicked and I scored.

“I want to do even more, giving the best for this club. I want to do everything to bring the club where it deserves. If I score a lot, we have more chances to win lots of games.

“We must do everything to regain the confidence of the fans, our last home game [vs ] was a difficult match for everyone; the fans, the club and the players.”