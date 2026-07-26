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Andrej Kostic MilanAC Milan

Translated by

AC Milan unveil Kostic and Cissè: the emotional statements from the two young Rossoneri

AC Milan

AC Milan, the social media unveiling of the two new arrivals Cissè and Kostic

Both signed officially last season, but they only started their AC Milan adventure at the beginning of July. Alphadio Cisse and Andrej Kostic are among the youngsters to have generated the most curiosity among AC Milan fans in this first phase of pre-season training.


This afternoon, AC Milan introduced the two young talents Kostic and Cisse on their social media channels. There was a brief bio for both, but above all their first words as AC Milan players. Andrej Kostic said: "I have always dreamed of this club." Alphadjo Cisse also did not hide his emotion: "Being here is an incredible feeling. It is hard to take in everything that is happening."


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