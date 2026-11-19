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AC Milan’s transfer focus is on attack, where the club prefer Real Madrid’s Brazilian Endrick to Bruges’ Italian-German Nicolò Tresoldi .

But the Milan hierarchy have targets across the pitch: in defence, Sporting Lisbon’s Portuguese Gonçalo Inacio tops their list, while a big name has resurfaced in midfield.

Quotidiano Nazionale reports that AC Milan have swooped for Scott McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder is under contract with Napoli until June 2028 and earns €3 million net a year.

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That figure would need to rise considerably if he extends his deal, but talks over a possible renewal have slowed abruptly in recent weeks.

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McTominay also fears Napoli’s ambitions under president Aurelio De Laurentiis do not match his own.

Born in 1996, McTominay arrived from Manchester United for €30.5 million in the summer 2024 transfer window.

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Since then, he has made 91 appearances for Napoli, scoring 32 goals and providing 10 assists. He has also won a Serie A title and a Supercoppa.

On 8 September last year, Scott McTominay underwent heart surgery at Spire Manchester Hospital to treat a mild, benign heart arrhythmia. The cardiac ablation was entirely successful. After a period of rest and treatment, he was cleared to play again in October. He returned to manager Massimiliano Allegri’s squad after missing three Serie A matches (against Inter, Bologna and Fiorentina) and one Champions League match against Arsenal. He also missed four Scotland Nations League matches against Slovenia, Switzerland, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

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AC Milan are ready to make a move for McTominay, who would form a dream central-midfield pairing with Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is close to agreeing a new contract. His current deal, worth €3.5 million net a year until June 2028 (with an option for a one-year renewal), will be extended by another two seasons until 2030, with a pay rise to €5 million net a year plus bonuses.

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With two such "thoroughbreds" in midfield, AC Milan could further extend the career of another midfield star: Croatian Luka Modric, who is showing no signs of slowing down at 41.

At Napoli, another big-name midfielder could leave as early as January: Kevin De Bruyne.

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La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that, after rejecting an initial €2 million offer from PSV Eindhoven, Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club would ask for €7 million to sell him in the next winter transfer window.