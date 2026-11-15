AC Milan, Serie A clubs enquire about Comotto and Camarda: Genoa contact the agent of the two AC Milan talents

With a legend like Modric and a champion like Rabiot ahead of him, his prospects look limited. That is why the midfielder's agents will soon meet AC Milan's transfer officials. A January move elsewhere for more playing time is a real possibility, but only on loan. AC Milan would not consider losing control of the youngster.
As previously reported by La Gazzetta Regionale: Genoa have already held several talks with the 2008-born player's agent about a deal ahead of the January transfer window reopening. Genoa do not want a straight loan, though, and are seeking an option to buy. Parma, Monza and several Serie B clubs are also interested in Comotto.
Riso, the agent of the two AC Milan wonderkids, has also spoken to Genoa about Camarda, but a move there looks unlikely at the moment because Genoa already have Osmajic and Colombo in that position. Pisa, Benevento, Catanzaro and Empoli are interested in Francesco, as are a couple of clubs abroad. He will leave on loan to seek playing time and goals.