AC Milan scouts in Belgium at Union Saint-Gilloise: Sylla has won everyone over, Zorgane watched

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There are three Belgians in AC Milan’s squad (De Winter, Moreira and Saelemakers), and a gift package could arrive from Belgium for Amorim to unwrap in January. AC Milan have set up camp in Saint Gilloise, a Belgian municipality of 44,767 inhabitants in the Brussels-Capital Region, to take a close look at two players.

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The first, and the one they like most, is Massiré Sylla. He could soon become a target. The 21-year-old plays for Union Saint-Gilloise and has developed rapidly, both technically and tactically. He arrived in Belgium last January for a fee of just under two million euros from the small Norwegian club Lyn.

In a short time at Union Saint-Gilloise, he has become indispensable to their back three. Despite being naturally right-footed, he plays as a left-sided centre-back. Strong in one-on-one situations and in the air, the player born in 2005 has earned his first call-up for Senegal: head coach Viera called him up to replace the injured Mamadou Sarr.

AC Milan's scouting department have followed him for some time and received positive reports. His weakness? He can be too impetuous, sometimes overdoing things and committing too many fouls. But Bobby Gardiner and his team believe he has the attributes and potential to do well with Ruben Amorim. He is not at the top of their list, but they still like him. Union Saint-Gilloise would prefer to sell him in the summer, though they already have a preliminary valuation for January. It starts at 10 million, but could rise as clubs in the Premier League and Serie A make enquiries about him.

Another player at the Belgian club, who recently won in Vigo against Celta in the Europa League, has caught AC Milan's attention: Algeria international Adem Zorgane. He has impressive basic technique, an excellent ability to organise play and the versatility to fill several midfield roles: defensive midfielder, central midfielder and, at times, a few metres further forward. Born in 2006, he is no longer particularly young, and AC Milan's transfer team are discussing that very point.