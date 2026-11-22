AC Milan delivered a tactical masterclass at San Siro, dismantling Frosinone 5-1 in a performance defined by clinical finishing and superior structural integrity. The Rossoneri benefited from an early stroke of luck when Giuseppe Calvani turned the ball into his own net after just four minutes, setting the tone for a dominant afternoon.

Goncalo Ramos doubled the advantage in the 19th minute, and despite Pietro Masini pulling one back for the visitors against the run of play, Milan remained composed to lead 2-1 at the interval.

The second half saw Amorim's side shift through the gears as they exploited Frosinone's tiring midblock. Substitute Ardon Jashari made an instant impact, scoring just three minutes after the restart, before fellow sub Alidu Cisse added a fourth at the hour mark. Christian Pulisic capped off the dominant display with a well-deserved goal in the 68th minute.

The result reinforces Milan's credentials as Scudetto contenders, showcasing the impressive squad depth available to the coaching staff.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Mike Maignan - 6/10

A relatively quiet evening for the Frenchman, who could do little to prevent Masini's close-range finish in the first half. Maignan was reliable in his distribution, completing the majority of his long balls to help Milan bypass the initial press, and made three saves to ensure the scoreline remained comfortable.

Mario Gila - 7/10

Operating with his usual aggression, Gila was effective in stepping out of the defensive line to intercept play before Frosinone could transition. He maintained a high success rate in ground duels and provided the necessary cover for the marauding wing-backs throughout the 90 minutes.

Soualiho Diawara - 6/10

Played as a makeshift centre-half, Diawara looked comfortable for the 71 minutes he was on the pitch. While not naturally a defender, his reading of the game allowed him to snuff out danger early, though he was occasionally caught out by Frosinone's direct vertical runs before being replaced by Pavlovic.

Koni De Winter - 7/10

A physically imposing performance from the defender, who led the team in clearances. De Winter was essential in managing Frosinone's set-piece threats, winning several key headers and showing great composure when playing out from the back under pressure.

Midfield

Davide Bartesaghi - 6/10

The youngster put in a solid 45-minute shift, providing width and maintaining the defensive shape. He was hooked at half-time for Jashari as Amorim looked for more attacking impetus, but he did not put a foot wrong during the first period.

Diego Moreira - 7/10

Moreira was a constant outlet on the flank, using his pace to stretch the Frosinone backline. His most significant contribution came in the 60th minute, where he provided the assist for Alidu Cisse to score Milan's fourth goal, effectively ending the contest.

Yunus Musah - 7/10

A high-energy display in the engine room, Musah covered vast amounts of ground to ensure Milan won the second-ball battle. He was instrumental in the transition phase before being withdrawn in the 71st minute to preserve his legs for upcoming fixtures.

Luka Modric - 8/10

The veteran remains the metronome of this side. Modric dictated the tempo with surgical precision, constantly finding pockets of space between the lines. His ability to manipulate the Frosinone defensive block was central to Milan's dominance in possession.

Adrien Rabiot - 8/10

A powerhouse performance from the Frenchman, who proved to be a creative force from deep. Rabiot registered two assists, setting up Gonçalo Ramos in the 19th minute and later teeing up Jashari for the third goal shortly after half-time.

Attack

Christian Pulisic - 9/10

The American continues to be Milan's most indispensable asset. Pulisic was a constant threat with his direct running and eventually got the goal his performance deserved in the 68th minute, clinically finishing to make it 5-1 before being subbed off to a standing ovation.

Gonçalo Ramos - 8/10

Ramos led the line with intelligence, frequently dropping deep to link play. He showcased his poaching instincts by scoring Milan's second goal in the 19th minute and worked tirelessly to press the opposition defenders before being replaced by Cisse in the 51st minute.

Substitutes & Manager

Ardon Jashari - 8/10

An inspired half-time substitution. Jashari took just three minutes to find the net after replacing Bartesaghi, providing the energy and clinical edge that allowed Milan to pull away in the second half.

Alidu Cisse - 8/10

Coming on for Ramos early in the second half, Cisse proved he is more than just a backup. He scored in the 60th minute and remained a handful for the Frosinone defenders until the final whistle, receiving a yellow card late on for a tactical foul.

Strahinja Pavlovic - 6/10

Introduced for the final 20 minutes to see out the game, Pavlovic brought physical presence and ensured there were no late lapses in concentration at the back.

Pervis Estupinan - 6/10

Replaced Diawara at the 71-minute mark and offered a different dynamic on the left, pushing forward and helping Milan maintain their high line during the closing stages.

Omari Hutchinson - N/A

Came on in the 81st minute for Pulisic but did not have enough time to significantly influence the game.

Ruben Amorim - 9/10

A tactical masterstroke from the manager. His decision to bring on Jashari and Cisse directly resulted in three goals, and the team's structural flexibility allowed them to dominate despite several defensive injuries. He has built a side that looks incredibly balanced and ruthless.