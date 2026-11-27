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Diego Moreira's late goal sealed AC Milan's 4-2 Europa League win away at Olympiacos but the Milan No.22's celebration sparked controversy. Olympiacos players reacted immediately, adding to the tension.

After scoring, Moreira headed towards the Olympiacos supporters, directly in front of the stand reserved for away fans. He stood still for several seconds and stared at the Greek crowd. Then came a series of gestures that went beyond celebrating a goal. The Belgian first mimed knocking on a door, then put a hand to his ear as if he could not hear the protests from the stands. Finally, he mimed kicking down a door with one leg.

Several Olympiacos players immediately approached Moreira to demand an explanation and express their displeasure at a celebration they considered excessively provocative towards their fans. Saliakas and Joao Silva were among those who approached Moreira, confronting the Milan player at close quarters. Players pushed each other, and the discussion threatened to become a more serious confrontation. Tempers cooled after a few moments, though, and the incident went no further.

The matter did not end at the final whistle. After the match, AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim addressed the incident publicly: "It won't happen again. Moreira is a young lad, he needs to grow up. We know we wouldn't like it if someone did that to our fans. It's my responsibility, but he didn't do it with bad intentions. I apologise." The Portuguese manager took some responsibility for the incident.

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Amorim ruled out deliberately offensive intent on Moreira's part but told the young Belgian that similar incidents must not happen again.