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AC Milan, listen to Di Canio: “Amorim is doing at Milan what he wanted to do at United and was not allowed to do”

AC Milan
D. Moreira
P. Di Canio
R. Amorim
Manchester United
Serie A

Paolo Di Canio spoke about AC Milan during the regular Sky Calcio Club programme at the end of the Serie A matchday.

Paolo Di Canio drew a comparison with the past in his assessment of Ruben Amorim's early-season work. Speaking on Sky Calcio club, he said:  "Amorim is doing at Milan what he wanted to do at United and was not allowed to do. He is trying to find a balance. He has brought in players with pace."

On Diego Moreira, Di Canio said: "What is surprising is his professionalism, his seriousness and his audacity. He is becoming decisive, and he has shown it when playing parts of matches. He runs up and down without any trouble. He is showing that the money spent on him was well spent, both for the present and with an eye to the future."

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