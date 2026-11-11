Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C3-MILAN-FERENCVAROSAFP
Translated by

AC Milan, decision made: Camarda to leave in January. AC Milan’s demands and where he could go

AC Milan
Transfers
F. Camarda

Francesco Camarda needs regular playing time after a first part of the season in which he played just 119 minutes: 83 in the Europa League, with his only start coming in Salzburg, and another 36 in Serie A.

Blocked by Milan's most expensive signing, Goncalo Ramos, AC Milan's wonderkid Camarda needs a sporting project that can help him fulfil his potential. Above all, he needs the regular football he has lacked for the past two years because of management mistakes and a shoulder operation.

Amorim, prompted by Cardinale, believed in the summer that Camarda would get significant playing time, but that hasn't happened. Now AC Milan must make a clear decision to help the number 73 develop. In recent weeks, the club's management have assessed the situation of the talent born in 2008 and concluded that a January loan is the best move for his career.

For Camarda, there will be no permanent transfer or future option to buy. AC Milan will let him leave only on a straight loan. His representatives favour a mid-table Serie A side, though they haven't ruled out a developmental spell abroad. Monza rate Camarda highly, while a possible move to Frosinone has also been discussed in recent days.

Many Serie B clubs would do anything to sign Camarda in January: Pisa, Catanzaro, Benevento and Empolo have expressed concrete interest. There is no rush. The player, his representatives and AC Milan will carefully agree on which project he joins.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC

After six months of development, Camarda will return to AC Milan stronger, more mature and more aware of his abilities. His future at AC Milan has never been in doubt: Amorim, Cardinale and his team-mates have full confidence in him.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google