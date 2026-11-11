AC Milan, decision made: Camarda to leave in January. AC Milan’s demands and where he could go

Blocked by Milan's most expensive signing, Goncalo Ramos, AC Milan's wonderkid Camarda needs a sporting project that can help him fulfil his potential. Above all, he needs the regular football he has lacked for the past two years because of management mistakes and a shoulder operation.

Amorim, prompted by Cardinale, believed in the summer that Camarda would get significant playing time, but that hasn't happened. Now AC Milan must make a clear decision to help the number 73 develop. In recent weeks, the club's management have assessed the situation of the talent born in 2008 and concluded that a January loan is the best move for his career.

For Camarda, there will be no permanent transfer or future option to buy. AC Milan will let him leave only on a straight loan. His representatives favour a mid-table Serie A side, though they haven't ruled out a developmental spell abroad. Monza rate Camarda highly, while a possible move to Frosinone has also been discussed in recent days.

Many Serie B clubs would do anything to sign Camarda in January: Pisa, Catanzaro, Benevento and Empolo have expressed concrete interest. There is no rush. The player, his representatives and AC Milan will carefully agree on which project he joins.

Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

After six months of development, Camarda will return to AC Milan stronger, more mature and more aware of his abilities. His future at AC Milan has never been in doubt: Amorim, Cardinale and his team-mates have full confidence in him.