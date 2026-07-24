Anxiety gripped Al-Ahli Saudi's camp in Portugal after one of the team's biggest names suddenly collapsed during a friendly. Everyone waited on the test results, fearing the worst.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" revealed a major boost for the coaching staff, with medical tests confirming that Saleh Abu Al-Shamat's cruciate ligament was intact after the injury he suffered against Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes.

The MRI scan showed only a bone contusion, with no damage to the cruciate ligament, following precautionary tests carried out under the supervision of the team's medical staff.

Doctors diagnosed a strong bone contusion. Abu Al-Shamat will now follow a rehabilitation programme to recover and return to group training as normal.

He picked up the injury during Friday's friendly between Al-Ahli and Vitoria Guimaraes, part of the preparatory camp for the new season, which Al-Ahli lost 3-1.

That result marked a second defeat for Al-Ahli in their friendlies during the foreign camp ahead of the new season, after they went down 4-1 to Germany's Holstein Kiel in Austria.

Al-Ahli have managed just one win, thrashing Austria's Saalfelden 8-0 in their first friendly in Austria. They also drew 2-2 with Portugal's Rio Ave.