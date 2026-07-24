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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Abu Al-Shamat escapes a cruciate injury: details of the Saudi Al-Ahli star's injury

S. Abu Al-Shamat
Al Ahli
Al Ahli vs Vitoria de Guimaraes
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Club Friendlies
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The upmarket side breathes a sigh of relief

Anxiety gripped Al-Ahli Saudi's training camp in Portugal after one of the team's most prominent names went down suddenly during a friendly. Everyone waited on the examinations, braced for the worst.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" revealed that the coaching staff got a major morale boost when medical checks confirmed Saleh Abu Al-Shamat's cruciate ligament was intact, following the injury he suffered against Portugal's Vitoria Guimaraes.

The MRI scans, the paper explained, showed only a bone bruise, with no damage to the cruciate ligament. Abu Al-Shamat underwent the precautionary examinations under the supervision of the team's medical staff.

He picked up the knock during Friday's friendly against Vitoria Guimaraes, part of Al-Ahli's pre-season camp for the new campaign. The match ended in a 3-1 defeat.

That loss was Al-Ahli's second in their overseas friendlies before the new season, coming after a 4-1 defeat to Germany's Holstein Kiel in Austria.

Club Friendlies
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Vitoria de Guimaraes crest
Vitoria de Guimaraes
VSC
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

"Al-Raqi" have managed just one win on the trip, an 8-0 rout of Austria's Saalfelden in their first friendly in Austria, and they drew 2-2 with Portugal's Rio Ave in Portugal.

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