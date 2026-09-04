Al-Ahli's foreign contingent grabbed the headlines against Al-Riyadh in the Roshn League, pulling off a feat that had eluded the club for 17 years.

The hosts welcomed Al-Riyadh to the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium on Friday in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

By half-time, Al-Ahli were three goals to the good. English striker Ivan Toney, Armenian midfielder Edward Sperfsyan and Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao all found the net.

According to the Opta statistics network, this marked the first time Al-Ahli had finished the first half with three goals from three different foreign players since the 2009-2010 season.

Toney's opener carried a personal milestone of its own. It was the tenth penalty he has converted for Al-Ahli in 2026 in the Roshn League, from 11 taken, per the same network.

Since joining Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024, Toney has stepped up for 32 spot-kicks in total. He has buried 30 and missed just two.